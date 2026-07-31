What Makes A Kiss Great? 4 Tips To Step Up Your Kissing Game

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UPDATE — Thursday, July 31, 2026, 4:30 p.m. EST:

Kissing is more than just a romantic gesture; it can strengthen emotional connection, increase intimacy, and bring couples closer together. But how do you become a good kisser? The answer goes beyond simply knowing where to put your lips. Great kissing involves communication, confidence, chemistry, and paying attention to your partner.

Why is kissing important?

Research suggests that kissing can play an important role in relationship satisfaction. Kissing may be considered both a relationship-maintenance behavior and part of a couple’s sexual connection. In a study of 1,605 people in committed relationships of at least two years, researchers examined how often couples kissed and how it related to their recent sexual experiences, attachment styles, and overall relationship satisfaction.

The findings showed that more frequent kissing was linked to higher levels of arousal, greater likelihood of orgasm, increased sexual satisfaction, and stronger overall relationship satisfaction. Frequent kissing was also associated with lower levels of anxious and avoidant attachment. Researchers concluded that kissing frequency can be a strong indicator of both sexual connection and overall relationship quality.

The Science Behind a Great Kiss

Valentine Lotharios beware: There’s a lot riding on a kiss, new studies on the science of smooching suggest.

Researchers have found that kissing can trigger a complex series of chemical reactions in the body. In some cases, a bad kiss could even impact the future of a romantic connection.

“A kiss is a mechanism for mate assessment,” said Helen Fisher of Rutgers University in New Jersey, who presented her findings about kissing and intimacy in 2009 at the American Association for the Advancement of Science meeting in Chicago.

Fisher, an anthropologist, explained that kissing is practiced by more than 90 percent of human societies, yet scientists are still discovering the deeper meaning behind it. The scientific study of kissing is known as philematology.

One theory suggests that kissing helps create bonding between partners. Wendy Hill, a researcher at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, studied whether kissing could influence hormones connected to attraction, stress, and emotional connection.

She focused on oxytocin, often called the “love” hormone because it is associated with bonding, pleasure, and attachment. She also examined cortisol, a hormone connected to stress.

The researchers studied 15 heterosexual college couples between the ages of 18 and 22. The couples were assigned to either kiss in a room at the college health center or spend 15 minutes holding hands and talking.

Blood and saliva tests showed that men in the kissing group experienced a rise in oxytocin, while women showed a decrease. Cortisol levels declined for everyone.

“Cortisol levels for everyone declined,” Hill said.

Hill also discovered that women taking birth control pills had higher oxytocin levels compared with women who were not taking them, which may have influenced the results.

She also noted that the environment may have affected the findings.

“We are exploring the possibility that the setting was not very romantic,” she said.

How to Be a Good Kisser: Essential Kissing Tips

If you want to improve your kissing skills, these simple kissing tips can help you create a more comfortable, enjoyable, and connected experience.

1. Consent Comes First

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The first step in learning how to be a good kisser is understanding the importance of consent. Make sure your partner wants to kiss you, but remember that asking does not have to feel awkward or overly formal.

Expert Jennifer Litner, PhD, LMFT, CST, explains:

“You don’t have to use, ‘May I please kiss you?’ — though that can absolutely work,” Litner penned in her 2025 article for Healthline.

Instead, you can express your interest naturally by making eye contact and saying:

“I’d really like to kiss you right now. How do you feel about that?”

She also suggested:

“You could also say ‘I’ve been thinking about kissing you. Do you ever think about kissing me?’ Prefer to keep things fun and casual? In some contexts, ‘Do you want to make out?’ might work just fine.”

A good kiss starts with both people feeling comfortable and interested.

2. Start Slowly and Ease Into It

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One of the most important kissing tips is not rushing the moment. Confidence does not mean moving too quickly — it means being aware of your partner and letting the kiss develop naturally.

“Feeling a little nervous? Don’t rush it, especially if you aren’t sure which way to tilt your head. Dip your head — or gently guide your partner’s face to the side — if you’re worried about banging foreheads,” wrote Jennifer Litner.

She also explained:

“You don’t need to stare them down, but a little bit of eye contact can help make the initial movement less awkward.”

3. Use the Right Amount of Pressure

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A common mistake people make when kissing is using too much or too little pressure. The best kisses usually find a comfortable middle ground.

Vanessa Marin, a licensed psychotherapist who specializes in intimacy, told Bustle in 2025 that pressure plays an important role in creating a satisfying kiss.

One of the most basic ways that people mess up kissing is by going to extremes with the amount of pressure they use. Some people are way too forceful with their kisses and wind up bumping teeth, pushing their partner backwards, or coming off as aggressive. Other people are shy and timid, and their kisses end up feeling lifeless.

Marin compares kissing to a handshake. A handshake that is painfully tight feels uncomfortable, while a weak handshake can feel awkward. The same idea applies to kissing — use enough pressure to show interest and confidence, but keep it natural and responsive. Consider varying your levels of pressure throughout the kiss to see what works best for your partner.

4. Take your time

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One of the most important kissing tips for becoming a better kisser is to avoid rushing. A great kiss is not about moving quickly, it’s about creating a comfortable rhythm and allowing the connection to grow naturally.

Taking your time helps you notice your partner’s reactions, understand what they enjoy, and make the experience feel more relaxed and intimate. Start with gentle movements, stay present, and let the kiss develop instead of trying to force the moment.

Slow kissing can create more anticipation and make the experience feel more meaningful. Small things like pausing, smiling, making eye contact, or simply enjoying the moment together can make a kiss feel more connected.

Being a good kisser is not about following a perfect formula. The best kisses come from paying attention, communicating openly, and creating a moment where both people feel connected.

The most effective kissing tips are simple: ask for consent, take your time, stay present, and respond to your partner. A great kiss is less about technique alone and more about the connection behind it.

What Makes A Kiss Great? 4 Tips To Step Up Your Kissing Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com