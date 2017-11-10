Kofi Siriboe Gives Black Women All The Praise

my beautiful mother is every reason i need to cherish, love, and protect my sisters. nobody will ride for you like a black woman. period. — Mr. Siriboe (@kofisiriboe) February 7, 2017

We all know Kofi Siriboe from the hit show “ Queen Sugar ” on OWN . Siriboe plays Ralph Angel and the 22-year-old has continued to melt our hearts. He has never been shy to share his love for black women and in a couple of tweets he talked about just why they mean so much to him.

According to Essence, Siriboe said, “My beautiful mother is every reason I need to cherish, love, and protect my sisters. Nobody will ride for you like a black woman. Period.” While many praised him for saying this one follower didn’t appreciate his comment and said, “@kofisiriboe ! Really!! All good mums do those things no matter creed or colour!,” an account with 35 followers said. To which Siriboe eloquently responded, “Love and respect to all the good mums. I’m honoring my mom, my sisters and their bold, black skin. They deserve my specificity.”

black women built the pedestal I'll continue to put them on. pic.twitter.com/3YTKsneU44 — Mr. Siriboe (@kofisiriboe) February 8, 2017

In a longer message he continued to talk about why black women deserve praise. He also spoke about why he puts them on a pedestal and how he loves the way they are built. While he feels they aren’t uplifted enough, Siriboe has no problem in doing it.

