Sports

Tyrese Maxey Wins 2024 NBA Most Improved Player Award

Published on April 23, 2024

Philadelphia 76ers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Tyrese Maxey was awarded the 2024 NBA Most Improved Player Award on NBA TNT. Maxey has undoubtedly solidified himself as an All-Star for the Philadelphia 76ers and the league has taken notice of his progression.Maxey was selected by the Sixers with the 21st overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft. Maxey was able top his tremendous play from last year, averaging more points (25.9), rebounds (3.7), assists (6.2), free throw percentage (86.8) and steals (1.0).

The 23-year-old point guard is in his senior year in the league. Despite his youth, Maxey has shown tremendous poise and skill beyond his years.

 

According to NBA Communications, Maxey edged out Chicago Bull’s Coby White of the for the award. Maxey received 51 of 99 first-place votes while recording 319 voting points. White had 32 first-place votes while compiling 305 points. Houston Rockets’ Alperen Sengun was a distant third with eight first-place votes and 92 points.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jalen Williams and New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson finished fourth and fifth, respectively,

When asked by Kenny Smith what Maxey feels is the area he’s most improved in, Maxey said being a leader. Referencing him ‘not knowing about Harden’, Maxey was about to shoulder a heavier load offensively for the Sixers all while setting an example for his teammates in the locker room.

Tyrese Maxey Wins 2024 NBA Most Improved Player Award  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

