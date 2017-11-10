ATL
Ty Dolla Talks With Reec about Leaving Rap Behind & Being Labeled An “Islamic Radical”

Ty Dolla $ign was one labeled an “Islamic Radical” after he released “Free TC” leading to his brother becoming “prison famous.” He recently sat down with Reec talk about his new album Beach House 3 and had quite a few interesting things to say. From his career defining moment, which was “Toot It and Boot It” with YG, to possibly spending more time in Atl now after the decriminalization of weed, Ty Dolla $ign is truly one of a kind. Check out the full interview…

