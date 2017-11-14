I am BLACK, but I don’t eat _______??? #ReecQOTD
Click the question to join the conversation on Facebook Live!
Was Meek Mills Sentence to Strong???
What is the most annoying things your GF/BF does?
What’s The Craziest Place You Got “To It at” #MileHighClub #ReecQOTD
Click For Story
Two Delta Passengers Busted For Having Oral Sex In Their Seats
Apparently, the 48-year-old woman and the 28-year-old man were complete strangers before boarding the plane heading for Detroit.
Hospital Denies Life Saving Kidney Transplant for 2 Years Due To Father’s Legal Troubles. What You Think? #ReecQOTD
Full Story Click Here (External Link)
Click to Join LIVE FB Convo What #Thotsumes are most likely to cheat on you??? #ReecQOTD
Should Your Ex Be Allowed At Holiday Functions? #ReecQOTD
What are the things that drive you NUTS in a relationship??? #ReecQOTD
What’s best way to tell someone there is something unpleasant about them? #ReecQOTD
What should people offer when they stay in your house for FREE?!? #ReecQOTD
How Do You Feel About Girls Being Allowed in The Boy Scouts? #ReecQOTD
What do you think about Eminem’s BET Awards Cypher Aimed at Trump? #ReecQOTD
Has DOVE Soap Gone To Far? #ReecQOTD
Would you accept someone who physically changed their ethnicity?
**Ex: a man who was born white, changes their skin color because they relate better to another race.