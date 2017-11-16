Chance The Rapper Is Making A Christmas Album With Jeremih

Via |

Chance The Rapper and Jeremih are cooking up some more holiday music. In a new interview with Rap-Up, producer Bongo ByTheWay revealed that Lil Chano and the “Birthday Sex” singer are currently working on a Christmas album.

“We’re literally still putting it together,” Bongo said. “It’s gonna be one of those [where] everything is gonna come together super fast.”

Chance teamed with Jeremih last December for a holiday mixtape titled Merry Christmas Lil Mama. The nine-track project featured production by Bongo, Zaytoven and C-Sick among others.

According to Bongo, the Chicago duo’s new Christmas album will feature a mix of remakes and original songs.

