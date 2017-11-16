New Online Game Lets You Combat White Hands From Touching Black Hair

One Portland based pixel designer is bringing whole new life to the term “don’t touch my hair.”

Momo, also known as Momo Pixel, is a Black woman who’s just developed an online game called Hair Nah. In the game, you can play a Black woman on her way to catch a flight, and you must fend off White hands so desperate to touch your hair.

So I made a game cause I got tired of women putting their hands in my hair. 🤷 https://t.co/q0M3i4Pwoh #donttouchmyhair #hairnah pic.twitter.com/9wsvIHbEMe — Momo (@MomoUhOh) November 15, 2017

You can customize your hairstyle and skin tone however you want and Momo says she wrote, designed, art directed and sang music for the game herself. Seriya Wesley helped produce the game and she explained it’s inspiration in an article for On She Goes. “I’ll be walking, and a woman will reach her hands into my head,” she said. “I’m talking to a teammate, and a co-worker I just met is holding my hair in his hand.”

She continued, “Who I’m really hoping to get are those women and men who may not really be paying attention to their actions or don’t see them as offensive. I hope they see themselves in this game and be like, ‘Oh my God.’ And then from there stop doing it.”

You can have a go at Hair Nah here.

