Full-Length Trailer Drops For Lena Waithe And Common’s ‘The Chi’ Series

Emmy-winning writerand Chi-Town spitterare bringing new life to their city with the upcoming series The Chi. The show will be a “coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence, but bonded by the need for connection and redemption,” according to Deadline

The cast includes Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), and Yolonda Ross (Treme, The Get Down). You can check out the new full-length trailer for the show below, which premieres January 7, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.





