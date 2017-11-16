Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Full-Length Trailer Drops For Lena Waithe And Common’s ‘The Chi’ Series

People of Chicago get a voice.

Global Grind

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

NBCUniversal's Press Junket - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe and Chi-Town spitter Common are bringing new life to their city with the upcoming series The Chi. The show will be a “coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence, but bonded by the need for connection and redemption,” according to Deadline.

The cast includes Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), and Yolonda Ross (Treme, The Get Down). You can check out the new full-length trailer for the show below, which premieres January 7, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.


 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest