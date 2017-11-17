National
Venus Williams Home Burglarized

Source: Zhong Zhi / Getty

Police are still searching for the men that burglarized the home of Venus Williams. According to The Source,  burglars got away with $400,000 worth of goods while she was at the U.S. Open. The robbery happened between Sept. 1st and 5th.

Nearly days after the robbery Williams lost to Sloane Stevens in the semi-finals. From that match she received $920,000 in prize money, but came home to this news. Over the past couple of months multiple celebrities have been burglarized. We will keep you posted if there are any updates.

