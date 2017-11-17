Venus Williams Home Burglarized

Source: Zhong Zhi / Getty
Police are still searching for the men that burglarized the home of
. According to Venus Williams , burglars got away with $400,000 worth of goods while she was at the The Source . The robbery happened between Sept. 1st and 5th. U.S. Open
Nearly days after the robbery Williams lost to Sloane Stevens in the semi-finals. From that match she received $920,000 in prize money, but came home to this news. Over the past couple of months multiple celebrities have been burglarized. We will keep you posted if there are any updates.
