Tavis Smiley Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations On ‘Good Morning America:’ ‘PBS Made a Huge Mistake’

Last week , Variety reported that PBS suspended Tavis Smiley from his half-hour interview program due to allegations of sexual misconduct. Tavis was accused of sexual relations with “multiple subordinates” and “some witnesses interviewed expressed concern that their employment status was linked to the status of a sexual relationship with Smiley.” Tavis was also accused of creating a threatening and verbally abusive work environment.

In a Monday interview with “Good Morning America,” Tavis Smiley spoke out about the allegations, denying any wrongdoing, “I have never groped, I have never coerced, I have never exposed myself inappropriately.”

Tavis did admit to having consensual relationships in the work place and slammed PBS for never giving him a chance to prove the relationships were consensual.

“PBS only agreed to talk to me after weeks of investigation, which they didn’t tell me about… PBS never informed me that a complaint was even alleged.”

He also said, “After finding out about it, my attorneys contacted the PBS investigators and offered to have them come talk to me, whatever they wanted. They did this for weeks and refused to talk to me. They were prepared to close this investigation without talking to me. Only under the threat of a lawsuit did they sit down and talk to me.”

He revealed when PBS met with him, the network didn’t tell him who the accusers were nor the allegations. Allegedly, PBS didn’t talk to any of his current staff. Tavis claimed within two hours after the meeting was over, his suspension was posted on Variety.

On the accusations that he created an abusive work environment, Tavis said at times the work was intense but, “I am not an angry Black man and this notion of a hostile environment just doesn’t fit.”

Tavis said he will fight for reputation and “PBS made a huge mistake here. They need to fix this, they need to correct it.” Watch the full interview above.

SOURCE: Variety, ABC NEWS

DON’T MISS:

Him Too? Tavis Smiley Suspended For Sexual Harassment Claims

Russell Simmons Launches #NotMe Campaign Amid Rape Accusations

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 19 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 1. Darren Sharper Source: 1 of 19 2. Rosey Grier Source: 2 of 19 3. Ceelo Green Source: 3 of 19 4. Mike Tyson Source: 4 of 19 5. Alex Da Silva Source: 5 of 19 6. Britney Spears Source: 6 of 19 7. Sean Kingston Source: 7 of 19 8. Tupac Shakur Source: 8 of 19 9. Al Gore Source: 9 of 19 10. Harvey Weinstein Source: 10 of 19 11. Bill Cosby Source: 11 of 19 12. John Travolta Source: 12 of 19 13. Lawrence Taylor Source: 13 of 19 14. R. Kelly Source: 14 of 19 15. Russell Simmons Source: 15 of 19 16. Kevin Spacey Source: 16 of 19 17. Matt Lauer Source:Getty 17 of 19 18. John Conyers Source:Getty 18 of 19 19. Al Franken Source:Getty 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Tavis Smiley Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations On ‘Good Morning America:’ ‘PBS Made a Huge Mistake’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com