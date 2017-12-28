New Music
Home > New Music

Best Music Vids Of 2017: From The Hottest To The Realest

Fire imagery brought with fire tracks.

Global Grind

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 MTV Movie Awards - Show

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

2017 definitely wasn’t light on the visuals for music. Everyone from Kendrick Lamar to 21 Savage had extravagant videos to get us hype for their tracks.

But along with the flashy looks came interesting stories that hit at the heart. Folks like Jay-Z and SZA brought the real when it came to their videos, and some pretty intense subjects were explored.

Swipe through to find out what five music videos were the hottest of the year, and what five were the realest.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest