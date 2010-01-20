UPDATE: Waka Flocka Flame Shot, Robbed In College Park

UPDATE

As we previously reported, Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame was shot Tuesday (January 19).

According to Fulton County Police, Flocka (real name: Juaquin Malphurs) suffered a gunshot wound to the arm as he was stopped at a carwash on Old National Highway. He was rushed to nearby Grady Hospital.

A spokesperson for the rapper told Hot 107.9’s The Durtty Boyz that Flame will be fine.

Police said the matter is under investigation and wouldn’t say whether there was a suspect. Sergeant Scott McBride, a spokesperson for the Fulton County Police Department, told the Atlanta Journal Constitution that “a scuffle broke out, then shots were fired.” According to several reports, an unknown assailant tried to take the rapper’s jewelry.

The AJC reports that Waka was washing his car at the Bubble Bath Car Wash at 5220 Old National Highway around 1:30 p.m. when he was approached by an armed man demanding his jewelry.

The suspect fled the scene, going south along Old National Highway, McBride said. Police are looking for a black man, about 22 years old, with a tattoo of a dollar sign on his left cheek, and tattoos between eyebrows of two circles, three squares and two more circles, wearing a white tank-top, blue jeans and red underwear.

Flocka, part of Gucci Mane’s So Icey camp, has made a name for himself recently with the song “O Let’s Do It.” An unofficial remix of the record has hit the Net featuring Lil Wayne, Trae Tha Truth and Rick Ross. Ludacris also jumped on the record with his own version for an upcoming mixtape. Waka appears on Gucci Mane’s The State vs. Radric Davis on the track “Bingo.”

Waka was in the midst of putting together a new mixtape with DJ Holiday before Tuesday’s shooting.

In early November, Waka’s musical clique member OJ Da Juiceman said there was also a mixtape in the works with the two of them and Gucci Mane. “We actually working on a me, Gucci, Waka mixtape,” the Juice said. “[That’s] half of the Brick Squad. I think me and Waka gonna do a mixtape first, then me, Gucci and Waka gonna do a mixtape together. Waka is up next.”

Today rumors have been flying regarding Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame and a shooting and robbery in College Park.

Although details are just beginning to circulate, Twitter and other social networks are all buzzing about the shooting and speaking on their opinions.

According to sources, Flocka was shot in the arm and then was robbed of his chain at a car wash on Old National Highway in College Park.

When HHW contacted So Icey ENT, a representative responded with the classic line “No comment” almost confirming the shooting.

HHW will update you on the latest on Waka Flocka when more information circulates.

For those who don’t know, Waka Flocka Flame is the right hand man of Gucci Mane who is growing in popularity throughout the South. With his smash club hit “O Let’s Do It,” Flocka is one of the newest rappers out of Atlanta who hopes to keep the South on top.

