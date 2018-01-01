Praise Break: Harold Mevlin & The Blue Notes “Wake Up Everybody” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. implored us to remain awake; so rise up and affirm your humanity. Listen to the audio player to hear Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes’ beautiful, uplifting tune “Wake Up Everybody” in the latest Praise Break!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Get more Praise Breaks here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays at 9:50 a.m. to hear the Praise Break LIVE!

RELATED: Praise Break: Bishop Paul S. Morton “His Yoke Is Easy” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets Ms. Janie Into The Christmas Spirit With “Oh Holy Night” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Maurette Brown-Clark “It Ain’t Over” [EXCLUSIVE]