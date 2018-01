Gary’s Tea: Was Laura Govan Really Using Vince Herbert To Live Above Her Means? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Over the New Year’s weekend, Tamar Braxton spilled a lot of tea on her Instagram, calling out her former friend Laura Govan. Tamar says Laura is carrying soon-to-be ex-husband Vince Herbert‘s child, but Laura has flat out denied such an accusation, claiming her ex, Gilbert Arenas, is just trying to use this situation to attack her.

Follow @GetUpErica

Gilbert responded to the mention of his name with a long, scathing roast of Laura Govan, claiming that he’s got some receipts in the form of court documents. He says he’s got proof that Laura has been using her God-given feminine wiles to up her income. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Evelyn Braxton On Her Ongoing Fight To Stop Vince Herbert’s Abuse Of Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: What Gilbert Arenas’ All-Star PSA To Women Reveals About Him [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Laura Govan Compares Relationship With Ex Gilbert Arenas To OJ Simpson & Nicole Brown [VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Vince Herbert Hiding A Love Child From Tamar Braxton? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]