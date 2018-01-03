Entertainment News
HQ Trivia App Is So Lit, One Woman Goes Off After Winning $11.30

When any cash prize gets you hype.

Reaching High

HQ Trivia is becoming the most talked about app of the new year.

Every weekday at 3 p.m. EDT and everyday at 9 p.m. EDT, the app serves up a real time trivia show, similar to Jeopardy or Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. 

Players must answer twelve multiple choice questions with ten seconds to each question. Whoever answers all twelve correct gets to split the cash prize with other winners. Cash prizes have ranged from $1,500 to over $10,000.

The app, available for iOS and now Android, has gained major popularity with 730,000 people using it on Christmas day. One woman won $11.30 thanks to the game and completely lost it. Check out the clip below.

Could this be the new app to take over our lives? Swipe through to check out other hype reactions from the game.

