HQ Trivia App Is So Lit, One Woman Goes Off After Winning $11.30

HQ Trivia is becoming the most talked about app of the new year.

Every weekday at 3 p.m. EDT and everyday at 9 p.m. EDT, the app serves up a real time trivia show, similar to Jeopardy or Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

Players must answer twelve multiple choice questions with ten seconds to each question. Whoever answers all twelve correct gets to split the cash prize with other winners. Cash prizes have ranged from $1,500 to over $10,000.

Played @hqtrivia for the first time. Wife and I went down on question 9. (Married 26 years – about as exciting as it gets, going-down-wise.) pic.twitter.com/Wj4OT2rasv — Rick G. Rosner (@dumbassgenius) December 27, 2017

The app, available for iOS and now Android, has gained major popularity with 730,000 people using it on Christmas day. One woman won $11.30 thanks to the game and completely lost it. Check out the clip below.

Watching Lauren May’s roller coaster of emotions as she realized she’s won $11.30 playing @hqtrivia yesterday was a truly epic start to the new year @ScottRogowsky @L_M_A_Y @megmk #HQTrivia pic.twitter.com/GtH4nCG2w7 — Avery Armour (@averyarmour) January 2, 2018

Could this be the new app to take over our lives? Swipe through to check out other hype reactions from the game.

