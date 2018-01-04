Why Chocolate Might Go Extinct

Are you a chocolate lover? According to People, chocolate lovers have to start preparing to say goodbye to it. Scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration believe that by 2050 chocolate will not exist because of climate change. There is hope though, some candy companies such as Mars and Snickers have teamed up with the University of California to help save chocolate.

Reports state that most chocolate comes from West Africa. The plants that create it are located in the rainforest, but because of the rising temperatures its causing to push cacao farm into the mountain. This will effect the later generation of the plants.

More trees will be planted in the rainforest, which will help grow cacao seeds. These seeds help farm different breeds of them. For chocolate lovers we hope it never goes extinct.

