Russell Wilson & Baby Future Playing Basketball [VIDEO]

Russell Wilson plays a major role in baby Future’s life. We’ve watch them go on vacation together, go to Seattle Seahwks practices, walk to school and now he’s teaching him how to ball. In a recent Instagram video, Wilson passes baby Future the ball and he begins to dribble.
Wilson then picks him up to help him dunk and it was such a cute moment. After baby Future walks up to the basket and makes it in. You can hear Ciara in the background cheer for him and Wilson smiles. The video has gotten over 300,000 views and we hope to see more as baby Future’s skills grow.
