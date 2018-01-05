National
Home > National

Russell Wilson & Baby Future Playing Basketball [VIDEO]

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 6 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Russell Wilson plays a major role in baby Future’s life. We’ve watch them go on vacation together, go to Seattle Seahwks practices, walk to school and now he’s teaching him how to ball. In a recent Instagram video, Wilson passes baby Future the ball and he begins to dribble.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Late Night Sessions… #Baller 🏆🏆🏆

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Wilson then picks him up to help him dunk and it was such a cute moment. After baby Future walks up to the basket and makes it in. You can hear Ciara in the background cheer for him and Wilson smiles. The video has gotten over 300,000 views and we hope to see more as baby Future’s skills grow.

RELATED: Ciara Goes Au Naturale [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Russell Wilson Criticized Again For Treating Baby Future As His Own

RELATED: Is Russell Wilson Checking Out Other Women? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love

15 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love

#CouplesWeLove: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are A Beautiful Example Of Black Love

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest