Drake Opens New Restaurant In Toronto Called Pick 6

Posted 1 hour ago
Rapper and actor Drake recently opened his new Restaurant in Toronto called Pick 6. The restaurant has already hosted a birthday party for NBA star Dwayne Wade. Not many details on what’s going to be on the menu, but Pick 6 looks to be a staple in the city of Toronto for years to come.

