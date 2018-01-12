La La Anthony Has The Confidence We All Need In 2018

2017 was definitely La La Anthony‘s year when it came to her glow up as a business woman.

From launching her very own clothing line with Lord & Taylor (La La Anthony Collection) and landing a recurring role on the hit FOX show STAR to keeping us thirsting for more from LaKeisha and Tommy’s forbidden relationship on Power — that La La reign just won’t let up.

Aside from the business aspect, we’ve also seen a huge shift in the actress/personality/author’s fashion game and over all womanly confidence over the past year. And judging by some of her most recent hot pics, Mrs. Anthony shows no signs of slowing down her fire anytime soon. See for yourself when you hit the flip.

