1 reads Leave a comment
Nowadays, technology allows for almost any object in your house to be smart, from your phone, to your watch, to even your fridge. According to Headkrack, however, the newest addition to that list is underwear.
What exactly makes underwear “smart?” Well, it taps into your nether regions to make your life easier. Check out this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Idea For The Product That Should Follow The “Smart Condom” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Da Brat Knocks Rickey Smiley Over By Singing “Amazing Grace” To Juicy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Tyler Perry & Rickey Smiley Bond Over Similarities Between Madea & Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Um, Ok: Is This What They’re Doing On The NYC Subway Now?
- Let This Vintage Lil Kim Video Remind You Of The Summer
- Prank Call: Rickey Smiley Invites Granny To Booty Call [EXCLUSIVE]
- 11 Tweets That Perfectly Describe What It’s Like To Be Broke
- Lazy Pet Owners Can Relate To These Hilarious Videos
- How “Smart Underwear” Uses Your Package To Make Life Easier [EXCLUSIVE]
- Documentary Will Study History Of Hip Hop & Polo Ralph Lauren
- Fellas, This Is How You Should Respond When Your Girl Sends You A Cute Selfie
- Gary’s Tea: Details Emerge From Nelly’s Dismissed Rape Charges [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- SUPER DOPE: Diddy Donates $200,000 To French Montana’s Mama Hope Initiative
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/06-1/11)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/06-1/11)
1. DeRay Davis1 of 15
2. Keesha Sharp2 of 15
3. Taraji P. Henson3 of 15
4. Donnell Rawlings4 of 15
5. Venus Williams5 of 15
6. Viola Davis6 of 15
7. Guy Torry7 of 15
8. Lena Waithe8 of 15
9. Damon Williams9 of 15
10. Issa Rae10 of 15
11. Common11 of 15
12. Serena Williams12 of 15
13. Angela Rye13 of 15
14. Loni Love14 of 15
15. Earthquake15 of 15
comments – Add Yours