How “Smart Underwear” Uses Your Package To Make Life Easier [EXCLUSIVE]

Nowadays, technology allows for almost any object in your house to be smart, from your phone, to your watch, to even your fridge. According to Headkrack, however, the newest addition to that list is underwear.

What exactly makes underwear “smart?” Well, it taps into your nether regions to make your life easier. Check out this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

