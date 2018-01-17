Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How “Smart Underwear” Uses Your Package To Make Life Easier [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Nowadays, technology allows for almost any object in your house to be smart, from your phone, to your watch, to even your fridge. According to Headkrack, however, the newest addition to that list is underwear.

What exactly makes underwear “smart?” Well, it taps into your nether regions to make your life easier. Check out this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

RELATED:  Rickey Smiley’s Idea For The Product That Should Follow The “Smart Condom” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Da Brat Knocks Rickey Smiley Over By Singing “Amazing Grace” To Juicy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Tyler Perry & Rickey Smiley Bond Over Similarities Between Madea & Bernice Jenkins [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/06-1/11)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/06-1/11)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/06-1/11)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (12/06-1/11)

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest