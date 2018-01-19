Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Just Announced The Name Of Her New Baby Girl

Rapper Kanye West and his reality wifey Kim Kardashian finally announced the name of their baby girl after days of anticipation.

(Drumroll please).

Chicago West.

Kim tweeted the name just moments ago:

The third child to the West clan was born on January 15th via surrogate.

Kim was open about her struggle with preeclampsia after carrying her son, Saint West. Despite Kim’s health issues, her family was eager to welcome another child into the world.

The birth of little Chicago West comes amid a pregnancy announcement by Aunt Khloe Kardashian, and pregnancy rumors surrounding Kylie Jenner.

Welcome to the world, Chi.

