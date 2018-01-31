Watch: Michelle Obama Spills The Tea On That Awkward Melania Trump Inauguration Gift Exchange

Anybody remember that awkward moment when Michelle Obama received a Tiffany & Co. box gift from Melania Trump? The inauguration that put he who shall not be named (Trump) in office gave so many sideeye moments, but this exchange with Melania Trump was just weird.

Obama awkwardly took the inauguration day gift and frantically couldn’t find a place to put that thing. It was the former first lady’s reaction that spawned some funny GIFs last year. The memes will probably start circulating on Twitter again: Obama explained recently just what the new FLOTUS had given her on that day that Black folks just dreaded.

“It was a lovely frame,” Obama shares, in a sneak peek of the full interview on The Ellen Show airing Thursday.

It looks like Melania Trump failed at trying to be so fancy. She didn’t even get any help from her husband, either. The 45th president left her hanging when he couldn’t help her out the car or walk with her to greet the Obamas before the inauguration. Melania Trump, with her gift in her hand, walked up to the Obamas by her lonesome, a few steps behind her husband like she was his servant. Obama offered an explanation for this rudeness.

“Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like okay,” Obama, who had a super-confused look on her face during the exchange captured on video, to Ellen DeGeneres.

Barack Obama stepped in to cut the tension at the end. “I’ll take care of the protocol here,” the 44th commander-in-chief said.

Mrs. Obama probably won’t have another awkward exchange like this with Melania Trump again. If she does, there will surely be more GIFs from Black Twitter.

