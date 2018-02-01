Kollision Opens Up About Being A Fatherless Child & How He Almost Missed His Opportunity To Be Signed To QC

In a recent interview with Durtty Boyz and Kollision, the Quality Control newest signee opens up about the effects of not having his father in his life and his relationship with his own children.

Kollision also details his preexisting relationship with P of Quality Control and sleepless nights in the studio which led him to meet Coach K. Kollision also has close ties with Joe Gifted and Young Dro and is gearing up for the release of a new visual for “Cash Talk” which will be directed by Keemotion.

Source: durttydaily.com

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

