Dae Dae Rates Rappers From A, B & C On Style & Music

In a recent interview with Lalaa Shepard & The Progress Report, DaeDae opens up about what makes him feel most authentic and encourages listeners to always be different.

DaeDae is known for his break out single, “Wat U Mean” and “Spend It” and credits open mics for his success.

With a rumored collab mixtape on the way with fellow Atlanta rapper, Young Thug, DaeDae paints a picture of the studio vibes they create while working.

Lastly, DaeDae rates his peers from A – C on their style and music.

Source: durttydaily.com

Lalaa Shepard

