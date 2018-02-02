Dae Dae Rates Rappers From A, B & C On Style & Music

4 reads Leave a comment
In a recent interview with Lalaa Shepard & The Progress Report, DaeDae opens up about what makes him feel most authentic and encourages listeners to always be different.
DaeDae is known for his break out single, “Wat U Mean” and “Spend It” and credits open mics for his success.
With a rumored collab mixtape on the way with fellow Atlanta rapper, Young Thug, DaeDae paints a picture of the studio vibes they create while working.
Lastly, DaeDae rates his peers from A – C on their style and music.
Instagram @DaeDae @TheProgressReport101 @LalaaShep
Source: durttydaily.com
