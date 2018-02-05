Entertainment News
This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The Real Reason Behind The Eagles’ Super Bowl Win

Posted 8 hours ago
Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

Kevin Hart isn’t the only Philly native and die hard Eagles fan that was super hype to see his home team become Super Bowl champions.

O.G. Will Smith was so amped up for this year’s big game that he made a mini movie just before kick-off dedicated to his beloved home team.

PHILLY IS IN THE BUILDING! #FlyEaglesFly #SBLII

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

 

As for after their win:

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

 

Maybe Will Smith’s IG presence was just the spark his team needed to beat the New England Patriots. The power of the Prince — Fresh Prince.

 

 

