Black History Month
Home > Black History Month

A Black History Message From Congressman David Scott

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
CBC Message To America On Jobs, Opportunity And Education By Rep David Scott

Source: NewsOne Screenshots / NewsOne / Congressional Black Caucus

Georgia’s 13th Congressional District Congressman David Scott shared a moment of Black History from Poet Laureate Langston Hughes called “Mother to Son,” which gives the essence of the glorious story of the African American people in America.

Check out the video below…

Black Lives Matter Infographic

#BlackLivesMatter Twitter Reach & Impressions In 2016 [Infographic]

7 photos Launch gallery

#BlackLivesMatter Twitter Reach & Impressions In 2016 [Infographic]

Continue reading #BlackLivesMatter Twitter Reach & Impressions In 2016 [Infographic]

#BlackLivesMatter Twitter Reach & Impressions In 2016 [Infographic]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest