‘Baduizm’ Turns 21 Years Old This Year And Erykah Badu Has Taught Us So Much Since Then

21 years ago today, Erykah Badu released her debut album Baduizm which debuted at #2 on Billboard charts and was certified 3x platinum. Fun fact about the classic body of work:

lil Badu trivia: I was in beginning stages of BADUISM I was listening to @4everBrandy

So much.Her song WANNA B DOWN inspired APPLE TREE. — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 28, 2016

Baduizm went on to earn Erykah Badu numerous awards, including Best R&B Album at the 1998 Grammy Awards. pic.twitter.com/55jfuNYSPw — Rare Hip Hop Facts (@RareHipHopFacts) February 11, 2018

Since changing the way folks listen to soul music in the 90’s, Badu hasn’t stopped dropping her gems on us — whether we ask for it or not. But just like most medicine, we need it even we don’t necessarily want it.

Lyric: “Guess I was born to make mistakes / But I ain’t scared to take the weight / So when I stumble off the path / I know my heart will guide me back” – Didn’t Cha Know

Meaning: Life does not come with instructions. There is no right or wrong way to do anything. No matter how far you think you’ve strayed, there’s always an inner wisdom guiding you home.

Hit the flip for more E. Badu life lessons we learned through her music.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: