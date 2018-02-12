Stacey Dash Might Run For Congress & The Internet Has Thoughts

This past weekend, while you might have been enjoying some time off, Stacey Dash was considering a run for Congress.

That’s right, the former Fox News correspondent and Clueless star might make a trip to Capital Hill, or a “Dash to D.C.” as she put it.

In response to numerous calls for me to run for office, I am considering a run for Congress. Would love to know what my fans and friends think. pic.twitter.com/e9z8MuFu5m — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 10, 2018

We’d definitely love to meet these folks who’ve made “numerous calls” for Stacey’s run. Of course, along with the support she seems to be getting, there are also detractors. They had some of the most hilarious reactions. Swipe through to peep some of the talk!

