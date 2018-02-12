Entertainment News
Stacey Dash Might Run For Congress & The Internet Has Thoughts

A 'Clueless' star on Capital Hill?

This past weekend, while you might have been enjoying some time off, Stacey Dash was considering a run for Congress.

That’s right, the former Fox News correspondent and Clueless star might make a trip to Capital Hill, or a “Dash to D.C.” as she put it.

We’d definitely love to meet these folks who’ve made “numerous calls” for Stacey’s run. Of course, along with the support she seems to be getting, there are also detractors. They had some of the most hilarious reactions. Swipe through to peep some of the talk!

