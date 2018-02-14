Yo Gotti’s Daughter Receives New Benz For Her Sweet 16 [PHOTO]

Turning 16 is a special age for many teenagers. Yo Gotti’s daughter recently celebrated her birthday and was surprised with a new SUV Benz. The proud father posted pictures of the event on Instagram and looked so happy for his baby girl.

He said on the post, “Bought My Lil Benz For Her Birthday, She walked Out And Said “But Ion Know How To Drive” .. I Said Well Now You Motivated ! #HappyBirthday #Kayla #MyDaughter.” The rapper just released his album “Youngsta’s On A Come Up” and we wish him all the success in the future.

