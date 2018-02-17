“Black Panther” just came out in theaters and there is already trouble being caused by internet trolls. A number of people on social media are pretending that they were beaten up or harassed by “black thugs” during the movie. Ebony reports that some are posting pictures on social media with fake injuries.
https://twitter.com/DSA_Boi_Pucci/status/964356658712334336
One user even used a photo of ex-wife of former White House staffer Rob Porter after he allegedly abused her. Several of the accounts of the trolls have been suspended. Many people that support this movie believe that they are just trying to take away the great moment of the film. Try again internet trolls!
RELATED: Voter Registration Happening At “Black Panther” Screenings
RELATED: “Rise Of The Black Panther” Writer Talks About More Opportunities For Black Comic Book Writers [VIDEO]
RELATED: Chadwick Boseman’s Heartbreaking Story Of Terminally Ill “Black Panther” Fans
The Latest:
- Viola Davis Opens Up About Growing Up In Extreme Poverty [VIDEO]
- 9 Saturday Morning Cartoons You Probably Forgot About
- Warren Ballentine Explains Why Terrorism Is Built Into America’s DNA [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Trying To Sneak Into The ‘Black Panther’ Movie Was An Epic Fail
- G.O.A.T. Day: Take A Look Back At A Time Before Michael Jordan Became The Greatest Athlete Of All Time
- New Everyday Struggle VS Yung Berg
- Internet Trolls Pretending To Be Assaulted At “Black Panther” Screenings
- Drake’s New Social Media Challenge Is Exactly What The World Needs Right Now
- Wanda Sykes Calls Out Omarosa As A Black History Fail
- Alleged Secret Daughter Of Joe Jackson Writing Tell-All Book