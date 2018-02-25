Gary’s Tea: Why Aren’t Ciara & Rihanna Friends With Each Other?[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Apparently, Rihanna and Ciara haven’t ever been friends with each other- in fact, they may have a bit of a rivalry. The other day, Ciara broke a reported silence between them by wishing Rihanna a 30th birthday. A closer look reveals that the two artists have been in the game together for a long time. So what caused the silence in the first place? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Headkrack’s Analysis Of The New Rihanna That Showed Up To Grammys [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Rihanna Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why There’s Nothing Wrong With Ciara’s Family Photoshoot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Future The Reason Ciara Isn’t Friends With The Kardashians Anymore? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Could you date someone older than your parents? #ReecQOTD
- Safaree Nudes Leak & Thirsty Twitter Is Delighted [Photos]
- Kim Kardashian Details How She Knew Kanye West Was The One
- Big Boi Buys Out Atlanta Theater To Screen “Black Panther” For Hospice Patients
- Carl Grimes Run On The Walking Dead Comes To An End Twitter Sheds Walker Tears
- ‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Porsha Cuts Her Trip To Barcelona Short After Feeling Bullied
- Michelle Obama’s Memoir Is Coming In November
- LOL: You Won’t Believe What Happens When One Woman Pretends To Be Quavo From Migos
- How The “Little Women: Atlanta” Cast Makes Sure To Go After What They Want [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Get Ready: Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Compete On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’