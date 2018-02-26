How The “Little Women: Atlanta” Cast Makes Sure To Go After What They Want [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Juicy and the rest of the ladies on “Little Women: Atlanta” are always in the midst of some kind of drama. She hinted at some surprised pregnancy news, and laughed about how often everyone on the show seems to getting it in. Then, Rickey Smiley, Da Brat and Headkrack fired off jokes about how the ladies of the show are very clear about what they want when it comes to men.
Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
