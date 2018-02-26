Why Porsha Williams Regrets Accepting Homemade Cake From Rickey Smiley [VIDEO]

Just after Rickey Smiley says baking someone a cake is a sign of love, he realized that the last time he baked a cake for a woman, it was for Porsha Williams! Porsha has a little trouble recalling the cake, but as soon as she does, she starts to regret it.

Check out this video to hear more from this funny clip from “Dish Nation.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Busts Out Air Guitar When “Outkast” Plays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Will Wait For Porsha Williams [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Wendy Williams Asks Rickey Smiley About Dating Porsha Williams [VIDEO]

The Latest: