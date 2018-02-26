How Rickey Smiley’s Rendition Of Eddie Murphy’s “Party All The Time” Went Left [VIDEO]

Eddie Murphy‘s “1995 single, “Party All The Time” has been a cult classic club hit. On Dish Nation, Rickey Smiley felt compelled to launch into a spirited rendition of it, joined by Porsha Williams and Da Brat. But before the group sing-a-long came to a close, Rickey threw a very interesting spin on things with a solo. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Dish Nation.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
