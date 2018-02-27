Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose Go All Out For Son’s 5th Birthday Party [VIDEO]

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose might not be together anymore, but they co-parent so well. Their son, Sebastian celebrated his 5th birthday over the weekend and they threw him a “Suicide Squad” themed party at Dave & Buster’s. Complex mentioned that Rose dressed as “Harley Quinn” and Khalifa and Sebastian were “The Joker.”
Both parents on social media shared videos and pictures of Sebastian singing, dancing and having a great time with friends. Khalifa wrote on Instagram, “Ba$h had the best birthday party yesterday. Everyone left turnt & we even got a special performance. Drop a if you party harder than the kids sometimes #gang @daveandbusters#happybirthdaybash.”
Last year Rose talked about Khalifa and said, “I’m super sad and I would like to let my supporters know what’s going on in my life. Wiz and I are family and we will be family for the rest of our lives for Sebastian.” We are so happy they are able to still have good times together and we hope Sebastian had a great birthday.
