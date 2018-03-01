Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Watch Brandon Smiley Put His All Into Karaoke Night Performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Monday nights at the Stardome in Alabama are about to be lit- because Rickey Smiley is hosting karaoke night. An evening of laughter, joy and singing, there will surely never be a dull moment!

Not only can you expect Rickey to grace the stage, it looks like his son, Brandon Smiley, has his own contributions to the night’s festivities. Check out this exclusive video to see how it all goes down in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

