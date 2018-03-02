Is It Wild For Bobby Brown To Wish Prison & Rape On Nick Gordon? [EXCLUSIVE]

Bobby Brown had to bury his 22-year-old daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, after she was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathroom in 2015. As an investigation was launched into her mysterious death, all signs seemed to point to Nick Gordon, her on-again off-again boyfriend. He has to pay $36 million in a wrongful death case, but as for a prison sentence, it doesn’t look like it’s coming.

Bobby Brown recently opened up to Rolling Stone about the matter, and what he really wishes for Nick Gordon’s future- and it ain’t pretty. Click on the audio player to hear more from this exclusive clip of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

