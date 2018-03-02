Bobby Brown had to bury his 22-year-old daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, after she was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathroom in 2015. As an investigation was launched into her mysterious death, all signs seemed to point to Nick Gordon, her on-again off-again boyfriend. He has to pay $36 million in a wrongful death case, but as for a prison sentence, it doesn’t look like it’s coming.
Bobby Brown recently opened up to Rolling Stone about the matter, and what he really wishes for Nick Gordon’s future- and it ain’t pretty. Click on the audio player to hear more from this exclusive clip of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Is Bobby Brown Lying About Teaching Michael Jackson The Moonwalk? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Did Bobby Brown Drop This Major TV Gig Last Minute? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Bobby Brown On What Viewers Can Expect From The “Bobby Brown Story” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Prayers Up! Rick Ross Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive In Home
- Rick Ross Reportedly On Life Support
- LISTEN: Stuey Rock Releases Awaited Single ‘Forever’ Accompanied by Atlanta’s Own Derez Deshon
- ICYMI: Cheerleader Ejected From Game After Heckling During Freethrows
- This Smooth Mashup Of A$AP Ferg & Earth, Wind & Fire Is Our Weekend Shmood
- One Man’s Quest To Master The Art Of Photobombing
- Is It Wild For Bobby Brown To Wish Prison & Rape On Nick Gordon? [EXCLUSIVE]
- This Fire MC Is Making Waves After Holding Her Own Against Common & Brandy
- LeBron Even Impressed Himself With Ridiculous Behind The Back Move
- DOPE: Movie Posters Replacing White Actors With Black Actors Is All The Rage In London