Jordan Peele Makes Black History with Oscar Win

Posted 11 hours ago
It’s crazy to think that in 2018 we are still doing ‘first’ and making black history but we are.  That being said Jordan Peele made history by becoming the first African-American to win an Oscar for ‘Best Original Screen Play’ for ‘Get Out’ at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

Although he didn’t take home any other Oscars due to being shut out by ‘The Shape of Water’ that didn’t stop Peele from making it a memorable night.  In his speech Peele revealed that this film almost didn’t happen because he didn’t believe that anybody would pick it up and that he stopped writing the screen play ‘about 20 times’.  Not only was this film picked up but it ended up grossing a massive $252,434,250 worldwide and becoming a cultural phenomenon.

If somehow you missed this movie at the box office catch it on demand or rent it!

