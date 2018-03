Prank Call: Man Threatens To Unplug Woman’s Machine In The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. says he’s Bubba’s brother, and accuses a woman of “holding out on that Cadillac money.” When he called her, she was in the hospital! They proceeded to argue, with him even threatening to unplug her machine while she’s asleep! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Prank Call: Man Accuses Mother Of Raising A Loose Girl [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Mom Is Asked To Bring Chicken To Parent Teacher Conference [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Woman Tells Rickey Smiley She’ll Kick His A** For Prank Calling Her [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: