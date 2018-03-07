Mary J. Blige was nominated for two Oscars this year. But she also has been in the throes of a dramatic battle in divorce court. Just before the Oscars, her divorced was finalized.
Beyonce and Jay-Z threw her a lavish celebration at a fancy hotel in Beverly Hills, and even though she didn’t win, it seems like there will still a big cause for celebration. Check out this exclusive video to hear more on RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Did The Oscars Disrespect Mary J. Blige? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Can The Artist Who Broke Up Mary J. Blige’s Marriage Still Have A Career? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Mary J. Blige Does “What’s The 411?” With Headkrack! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Migos Songs Get Interesting Reactions From Elders [VIDEO]
- Usher And Wife Are Separating Amid Multiple Herpes Lawsuits
- Michelle Obama Meets 2-Year-Old That Fell In Love With Her Portrait Meets Her [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Tries To Convince Black Tony Not To Put Rims On A Range Rover [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Man Threatens To Unplug Woman’s Machine In The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Mary J. Blige Rang In A New Phase Of Her Life During Oscar Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Backstory Ep 5: Christopher Wallace: Notorious B.I.G. Part 1 [Exclusive Interview]
- Timothy Cunningham Still Missing: Reward Grows In CDC Employee’s Disappearance
- Why Gary With Da Tea Is Offended By Chadwick Boseman’s Behavior [EXCLUSIVE]
- Help Wanted At The White House As Employment Opportunities Abound With Nonstop Resignations, Firings