Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Mary J. Blige Rang In A New Phase Of Her Life During Oscar Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 15 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Mary J. Blige was nominated for two Oscars this year. But she also has been in the throes of a dramatic battle in divorce court. Just before the Oscars, her divorced was finalized.

Beyonce and Jay-Z threw her a lavish celebration at a fancy hotel in Beverly Hills, and even though she didn’t win, it seems like there will still a big cause for celebration. Check out this exclusive video to hear more on RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED:  Did The Oscars Disrespect Mary J. Blige? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Can The Artist Who Broke Up Mary J. Blige’s Marriage Still Have A Career? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Does “What’s The 411?” With Headkrack! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

2018 Academy Awards [PHOTOS]

24 photos Launch gallery

2018 Academy Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2018 Academy Awards [PHOTOS]

2018 Academy Awards [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest