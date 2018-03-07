How Mary J. Blige Rang In A New Phase Of Her Life During Oscar Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mary J. Blige was nominated for two Oscars this year. But she also has been in the throes of a dramatic battle in divorce court. Just before the Oscars, her divorced was finalized.

Beyonce and Jay-Z threw her a lavish celebration at a fancy hotel in Beverly Hills, and even though she didn’t win, it seems like there will still a big cause for celebration. Check out this exclusive video to hear more on RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

