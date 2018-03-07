Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Staying Friends With An Ex On Social Media A Bad Idea? [EXCLUSIVE]

The question of the day on the morning show was whether or not it’s a crime to follow an ex on social media. Social media etiquette in this sense is tricky, because for some folks, a follow or a like doesn’t hold heavy weight in their reality.

For others, though, social media and who is actually on your timeline is a big deal. And depending on how things were left off with the ex in question, staying friends online may or may not be a good idea. Click on the audio player to hear the debate go down in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

