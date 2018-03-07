Is Staying Friends With An Ex On Social Media A Bad Idea? [EXCLUSIVE]

The question of the day on the morning show was whether or not it’s a crime to follow an ex on social media. Social media etiquette in this sense is tricky, because for some folks, a follow or a like doesn’t hold heavy weight in their reality.
For others, though, social media and who is actually on your timeline is a big deal. And depending on how things were left off with the ex in question, staying friends online may or may not be a good idea. Click on the audio player to hear the debate go down in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Prank Call: Man Calls Woman’s Father With Relationship Demands [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj Is Taking Time Away From Social Media [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: What You Should Know About Rickey Smiley On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Is The Arresting Officer In The Meek Mill Case A Corrupt Cop?
- Why Foot Locker Is Closing Multiple Stores In The U.S.
- Cornell University Student Arrested For Racist Attack
- Hol’ Up, What Were They Using Before? : McDonald’s To Start Using Fresh Beef In Burgers
- BET Reveals Full Cast Of Bobby Brown Miniseries
- #FreeMeekMill : Rapper’s Arresting Officer Named One Of Philadelphia’s “Most Corrupt Cops”
- “I’ve Decided To Take My Talents To….The NFL?” : Could LeBron James Be On His Way To The Pittsburgh Steelers?
- Fantasia Praises God After Her Brother Stands For The First Time Since Accident [VIDEO]
- #Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women Already Made Hot
- IHOP Speaks Out On Refusing To Serve Customers Who Smell Like Marijuana