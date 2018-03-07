Is Staying Friends With An Ex On Social Media A Bad Idea? [EXCLUSIVE]

The question of the day on the morning show was whether or not it’s a crime to follow an ex on social media. Social media etiquette in this sense is tricky, because for some folks, a follow or a like doesn’t hold heavy weight in their reality.

For others, though, social media and who is actually on your timeline is a big deal. And depending on how things were left off with the ex in question, staying friends online may or may not be a good idea. Click on the audio player to hear the debate go down in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

