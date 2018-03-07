Hip-Hop Spot: How T-Pain Proved He Never Left [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
T-Pain may not be rocking your radio waves like he did with “Buy U A Drank,” but that doesn’t mean he went anywhere. He teased fans with one of his signature T-mixes, which are always fire. But this time, when he chose Cardi B‘s Bartier Cardi, he really let us know!
Check out this exclusive video to hear a teaser of it in this clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
