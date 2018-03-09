National
How Nas Made $40 Million By Investing In Smart Doorbell Company

Nas is not only a successful rapper, but a great businessman too. He recently earned $40 million by investing in Ring, a smart doorbell company. Vibe reports that Ring made over $415 million last year in sales, which is a major jump from its $170 million sales in 2016.

Founder of Ring, Jamie Smirnoff said, “Ring is committed to our mission to reduce crime in neighborhoods by providing effective yet affordable home security tools to our neighbors that make a positive impact on our homes, our communities, and the world. We’ll be able to achieve even more by partnering with an inventive, customer-centric company like Amazon. We look forward to being a part of the Amazon team as we work toward our vision for safer neighborhoods.”

Nas has invested in several startups including Genius, Lyft and SeatGeek. The rapper hasn’t spoke out about his investment, but this is pretty exciting. Congratulation Nas on all of your success!

