Who’s Being Petty? Searches For ‘International Men’s Day’ Soar On International Women’s Day

It seems the fellas would like a day of their own.

Reddit User R1zzles did some digging and found that as the world celebrates International Women’s Day today, March 8, Google searches for “International Men’s Day” have spiked. There is, in fact, a day for the guys—International Men’s Day is on November 19—so let us have our day, fellas.

Also, see R1zzles graph here. It’s visual proof that guys are the real Petty Waps because as Mashable reports, ” There’s no apparent surge in searches for International Women’s Day on International Men’s Day.”

