D’Angelo Making New Music

D’Angelo fans get ready because Okay Player is reporting that the R&B singer is making new music. He recently postponed a performance and his management company said, “D’Angelo has been working in the studio, deep in the recording process. He apologizes to any fans that this announcement might impact and is excited to see you all in June. We thank you for your continued patience and cooperation and look forward to an amazing tour.”

In 2014, “Black Messiah” came out after his 14-year hiatus. D’Angelo will also headline Afropunk this year in Paris. This isn’t the first time the singer has headlined the festival, he also performed with The Roots in Brooklyn in 2014. We can’t wait to head what D’Angelo has in store for us!

