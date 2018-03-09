“Black Panther” has taken the world by storm with all of its success. The cast of the movie isn’t just talented in acting, but they have pretty good voices. While doing an interview they were asked about what they would sing during karaoke and the song choice was spot on.
Director Ryan Coogler picked Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman to sing K-Ci and JoJo’s, “All My Life.” As they began to sing Lupita Nyong’o joined in and so did Coogler. They broke down the song and reached deep for some of those notes.
The cast laughed at each other as they ended and the interviewer was surprised how good they did. Maybe they can go on tour soon. Watch the video and let us know your thoughts.
RELATED: Why Sandra Bullock Cried While Talking To The “Black Panther” Cast [VIDEO]
RELATED: Woman Opens Fire In “Black Panther” Screening
RELATED: Big Boi Rents Out Theater For Hospice Patients To See “Black Panther” [VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Watch David Banner & CeeLo Green’s Music Video For “Magnolia”
- Reec & PAYUA Honor MLK’s Legacy Of Anti-Poverty Work Demonstrated In Food Giveaway!
- Rihanna Has A Brand New Lingerie Line
- Family Friendly Spring Break Ideas!
- D’Angelo Making New Music
- Beyoncè & Jay-Z Throw Mary J. Blige An Oscar After Party
- The “Black Panther” Cast Singing “All My Life” [VIDEO]
- Why Disney Is Contemplating An Oscar Campaign For “Black Panther”
- How Nas Made $40 Million By Investing In Smart Doorbell Company
- Is Mariah Carey Working On A New Album With Roc Nation?