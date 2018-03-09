The “Black Panther” Cast Singing “All My Life” [VIDEO]

“Black Panther” has taken the world by storm with all of its success. The cast of the movie isn’t just talented in acting, but they have pretty good voices. While doing an interview they were asked about what they would sing during karaoke and the song choice was spot on.

Director Ryan Coogler picked Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman to sing K-Ci and JoJo’s, “All My Life.” As they began to sing Lupita Nyong’o joined in and so did Coogler. They broke down the song and reached deep for some of those notes.

The cast laughed at each other as they ended and the interviewer was surprised how good they did. Maybe they can go on tour soon. Watch the video and let us know your thoughts.

