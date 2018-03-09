Is The NYPD Going To Arrest Harvey Weinstein?

A couple months ago dozens of women came forward claiming sexual assault and rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein. According to Vice News, the chief of detectives for the NYPD, Robery Boyce mentioned that they have a significant case against him. Weinstein was a Hollywood film producer and has been investigated since October.
It is now up to, Cy Vance, New York City’s district attorney to move forward with everything. Another police official said, “We’re ready to go with an arrest.” Since the allegations, Weinstein checked himself into a high-end clinic to receive treatment. We will keep you updated on this story.
