Zaytoven, OJ Da Juiceman, Ty Dolla $ign, & Jeremih Boss Up In New Visual

The Durtty Boyz

Super producer, Zaytoven recruited Atlanta’s OJ Da Juiceman, LA’s Ty Dolla $ign, and Chicago’s Jeremih for a new single, “What You Think” which will appear on Zaytoven’s debut album, ‘Trap Holizay’.

With roots in the Bay area and down south, Zaytoven produced the perfect vibe bridging the gap in Hip Hop. ‘Trap Holizay’ is due out late March.

Watch the extravagant music video below.

Catch Zaytovne on tour in a city near you.

Lalaa Shepard

Durtty Boyz , Durtty Daily , Jeremih , lalaa shepard , Oj Da Juiceman , Ty Dolla $ign , Zaytoven

