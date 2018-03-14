It’s Just A Matter Of Time Before We All Start Dancing Like These Kids

0 reads Leave a comment
You can always count on the beautiful people of South Africa to be ahead of the curve when it comes to new dance styles.
Take this one for example:
Or this one:
Oh, here’s another:
🗣Walking out of @blackpanther movie like… 😂 🎤: @distruction_boyz -#Omunye #BlackPantherChallenge ✊🏾 Tag 3 people 👑 • • • • @craaaiig @karajenelle @joe_brown101 @jessenia_jlv @thephvl @keda_baby @dance12neptune @iamledon @darnellwhitejr @theellenshow #BlackPanther #BlackPantherMovie #WakandaForever #afrobeat #dance #dancers #african #gwaragwara #Shakushaku #NewFreezerChallenge #squadgoals #Blackhistorymonth #Stepupseries #StepUphighwater #PoppybePoppin #SouthAfrica #kendraoyesanya
Noted.
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours