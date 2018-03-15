ATL
Home > ATL

‘Stocking Strangler’ Set To Be Georgia’s First Execution This Year

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 1 hour ago
11 reads
Leave a comment
Lethal Injection

Source: Jonathan Kitchen / Getty

Georgia is planning to execute it’s first inmate of the year. An inmate called the “stocking strangler,” who convicted of raping and killing older women. Carlton Gary, who is 67 years old, was convicted of three counts each of malice murder, rape and burglary for the 1977 deaths of 89-year-old Florence Scheible, 69-year-old Martha Thurmond and 74-year-old Kathleen Woodruff. He was also said to have attacked nine elderly women in Columbus in late 1977 and early 1978.

His execution is set for Thursday by lethal injection at the state prison in Jackson.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Carlton Gary , georgia execution , stocking strangler

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest